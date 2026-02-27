Pink Responds to Rumor That She and Husband Carey Hart Have Split

Pink is shutting down rumors that she and husband Carey Hart have split after 20 years of marriage.

The “Raise Your Glass” artist, 46, took to Instagram on Thursday to refute the breakup speculation after PEOPLE cited a source that claimed the couple had separated.

“So I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband,” said the musician, who shares children Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9, with the motocross racer. “I didn’t know. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”

She added, “Or, do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports? Or how classy the women’s hockey team is,” referencing other major stories in the headlines.

“Or do you want to talk about the fact that I got nominated, the first year I was eligible, for the Rock and Roll motherf–king Hall of Fame?” she continued. “Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So fake news, not true.”

The “So What” singer started dating Hart, 50, in 2001, and the couple tied the knot in January 2006 in Costa Rica. The pair did hit some rocky patches at the start of their marriage, announcing in February 2008 that they had separated, but managed to reconcile the following year.

“People are always like, ‘Why did you get back together?’” Pink told Redbook in 2013. “Well, we weren’t done. And now we have Willow, so we’ll never be done.”

In September 2020, Pink took to Instagram to celebrate the “relentless and stubborn idealism” that has kept her marriage going after all these years.

“Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself,” she wrote. “It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t.”

“Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole,” she continued. “It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.”