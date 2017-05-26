Pink Receives the Coolest Push Present From Husband Carey Hart

Just another reason why Pink is the coolest chick ever!

The 37-year-old singer received an awesome push present from her husband Carey Hart after welcoming their 5-month-old son Jameson. Instead of a generic jewelry present, Pink was gifted an army green motorcycle.

The mother of two took to Instagram Thursday to share a photo of herself standing next to her new ride.

MORE: Pink’s Daughter Willow Cuddles up to Baby Brother Jameson in Adorable Photo

“Thanks [Carey Hart] for the push present. I give you babies and you build me motorcycles,” she wrote with a heart emoji. “Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome.”

Thanks @hartluck for the push present 💕 I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome 😉 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 25, 2017 at 10:52pm PDT

Pink and the retired motocross racer have been together for more than a decade and are still clearly smitten with each other. On their 11-year wedding anniversary, Pink posted a heartfelt tribute to her hubby alongside a sweet photo of the two kissing.

“I’m very lucky to be able to say that you’re mine,” she captioned the picture. “Thanks for sticking around.”

