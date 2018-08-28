Pete Davidson Shares How He Proposed to Ariana Grande

In a new interview, Pete Davidson revealed just how he proposed to Ariana Grande, saying that he “didn’t want to do something corny.”

“We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie,” the Saturday Night Live cast member recalled while speaking to Variety. “I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he then joked. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f— is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

“I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry,” Davidson continued. “She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ng living the god— dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”

He also admitted that when Grande hosted the show in 2016 he was checking her out but “was obviously ogling and trying not to be creepy.”

The couple had continued to make headlines ever since they became engaged earlier this year, though for now they do not have wedding date set. They have, however, purchased a new apartment together, which is technically in Grande’s name, a fact that he likes to joke about.

“Welcome to Ariana’s house,” he quipped to the interviewer as they entered the home. “I stock the fridge, clean the tables, do laundry occasionally.” he did admit to purchasing the couples “lawn chairs,” then saying with a chuckle, “I think I was a lawn chair in a past life.”

Later on, Davidson shared that his relationship with Grande has fueled his aversion to social media and the Internet in general.

“The Internet is evil, and I don’t like how it affects me,” he stated. “I don’t like how the Internet is a place where anybody can s— on you and make anything up. I’ve worked really hard to get my brain to this place. I can’t go online like everybody else because it’s just a f—fest. And now I get to enjoy my life.”

“It’s like popping a pimple,” Davidson then said, using an analogy for what it was like to Google himself. “You’re like, ‘This is going to be sick.’ Then you do it, and you have to go to the dermatologist and get a cortisone shot, and there’s going to be a big hole in my face for a week.”

Fans can catch Davidson back on SNL when it premieres its new season this fall on NBC.