'SNL': What Pete Davidson Said in His Final 'Weekend Update' Segment

Pete Davidson gave one last frank monologue on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" last night to bid the show farewell. Davidson is one of several high-profile cast members leaving the variety show now that Season 47 is over, and he said goodbye in one of his simplest yet most iconic segments. Sitting beside Colin Jost, he cracked a few jokes at his own expense before finishing with a heartfelt goodbye to the show that made him famous.

"Hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye," Davidson began, referencing the ongoing controversy between himself, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband. Jost remarked that Davidson has "had a weird year," and Davidson agreed. A photo of him from his first season on SNL appeared on the screen beside him, and he said: "Yeah, I never imagined this would be my life. Look at me when I started here. I was just a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now, everyone knows I'm white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work."

Davidson's monologue went on for just under 4 minutes in a similar fashion -- he cracked jokes about his own appearance and reputation while saving a punchline for Jost every once in a while. He also talked a good deal about SNL creator Lorne Michaels, teasing the producer while also making it clear that their relationship had meant a lot to him. Davidson referenced his own infamous whirlwind engagement to singer Ariana Grande, revealing that he had called Michaels to tell him about it shortly after proposing.

"He said, 'Oh! Hold on for dear life!'" Davidson recalled to the audience's delight. He also remembered what Michaels said to him after his successful audition for SNL 8 years ago: "'I don't think you're right for this show. So let's screw this up together.' And that's exactly what we did, and that's why people who don't think I deserve this job shouldn't hate me, since we have so much in common. If anything, I should inspire hope that literally anyone could be on Saturday Night Live."

Finally, Davidson finished the monologue on a serious note. He said: "I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow. Thank you to Lorne for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime."

Davidson's final episode on SNL is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. It is also the final episode of Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney. There's no word yet on who may step up to take their places when SNL returns in the fall.