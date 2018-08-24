Pete Davidson Gets Raunchy While Discussing Ariana Grande Relationship

Pete Davidson recently got raunchy while discussing his relationship with Ariana Grande during a college appearance.

According to Huffpost, the Saturday Night Live comedian was speaking to a crowd at Auburn University when he was asked what it was like to be engaged to the pop singer.

“It’s like what you would think it was like but, like, 100 times sicker,” Davidson exclaimed. “It’s f—ing lit. I’m a very, very lucky boy, and I’m very, very loved and I’m very lucky.”

He then dropped a NSFW comment, joking, “And my d—’s forever hard.”

Grande was not offended by her fiance’s comments, it seems, as she later took to Instagram to say that he was “funny as f— … as always.”

In a previous interview, Davidson spoke candidly and more in detail about his relationship with Grande, telling GQ that he wanted to marry her the day he met her.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” he admitted. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

He shared about what life is like for the two of them in their newly-purchased $16 million Manhattan apartment, which — technically — Grande bought.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’ ” Davidson quipped. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’ “

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” he continued. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

He also opened up about how the scrutiny he’s under from the paparazzi is completely different for him now that he’s in a relationship with Grande.

“I gotta tell you, up until about two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it,” Davidson confessed. “Nobody gave a s— two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it, because my mom would send it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!’ “

While the couple have not yet announced a wedding date, they do plan to get married sometime in 2019, as Grande recently said that “it’s not soon soon,” and adding, “It’s going to be like, next year.“