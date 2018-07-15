Pete Davidson Defends Ariana Grande After Gifting Her With Memento of Late Firefighter Father

Pete Davidson knows how to give his fiancee Ariana Grande a meaningful gift.

The Saturday Night Live star shared a shot of Grande wearing a gold necklace with a pendant of his late father Scott’s FDNY badge on his Instagram Friday.

The piece of jewelry — which features “8418,” the badge number worn by Scott when he died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City — is not the first time the couple has honored Davidson’s father. She has the number tattooed on the top of her foot, and Davidson has the same numbers inked on his left forearm.

Some fans took issue with the gift, claiming it went too far.

“No girl should ever wear your dad’s chain,” one user commented on the photo. “So disrespectful.”

this is so sweet pic.twitter.com/0PC2F7v3t5 — madeline stans andrea swift (@swiftsreylo) July 14, 2018

Davidson quickly jumped to Grande’s defense.

“For [your] information that’s not just some girl, that’s my fiancé,” Davidson wrote back in a comment screengrabbed by fans and shared on social media. “She’s the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much.”

Grande left a comment too, telling Davidson, “I love [you] more than anything.”

Davidson and Grande have had one of Hollywood’s most noteworthy whirlwind romances of 2018. The pair started dating in May — shortly after her breakup with rapper Mac Miller — and confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE on June 11. Presumably, they met on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Davidson is in the cast and Grande has hosted and performed as the musical guest.

Since then, the two have been spending time in the Big Apple, where they recently moved into a new apartment together in a luxury Manhattan building. The couple has also been active social media, showing off their love for each other.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in June, gushing about Grande. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”

“I have no wish,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Stories in late June, labeling a picture of her iPhone’s lock screen at 11:11 p.m. — which showed a smiling Davidson. “I have everything I ever wanted. Hi.”

The two also share identical cloud tattoos on their left middle fingers, along with the word “Reborn” and “H2GKMO” in honor of Grande’s signature phrase, “honest to God knock me out.”