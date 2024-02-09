Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline

Ariana Grande has gone from wife, to divorcee, to the new woman of a Broadway star. But she's had quite the love life. One of her most known romances was with Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson. As in previous relationships, she secured a ring, and the two were engaged for four months until they ultimately broke up. Their relationship was a whirlwind, and she dated Davidson after her infamous relationship with rapper Mac Miller, the latter whom appeared on her hit debut single, "The Way." Grande eventually married and divorced real estate agent, Dalton Gomez. Unlike her other relationships, her marriage was kept under wraps and largely out of the public eye. But Davidson accompanied Grande to a few major events throughout their time together. Here's a look back at their relationship.

The split Just weeks after Miller's death, Grande and Davidson split. He later told Charlemagne Tha God: "I pretty much knew it was around over [after Miller's death]. I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here,' " Davidson recalled. "I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.'" She also referenced Davidson in "Thank You, Next," singing: "Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful." Grande later said her relationship with Davidson was an "amazing distraction."

A tragedy ensues Grande's ex Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose in September. The day after his death, the singer shared a black-and-white photo of Miller. She later paid tribute to him in her song, "Thank You, Next," singing: "Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm cause he was angel."

A quick engagement Weeks into their relationship, Davidson proposed with a $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring from New York City celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna. The jeweler spoke to E! News about Davidson's purchase. "Pete called me at the end of May and said, 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want.' And I told him that I had the right ring for him," said the jeweler. "He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret."

Tatt it on me so I know it's real View this post on Instagram A post shared by London Reese (@londonreese) A month after going IG official, Davidson got a tattoo in Grande's honor: a bunny mask — just like the one she wore for her Dangerous Woman album cover. The tattoo is behind his ear. He also had Grande's initials, "AG," tattooed on his hand.

A fast fall In 2018, Grande performed at the Billboard Music Awards, where she was spotted with Davidson, and sources claimed the two appeared to be an item. "After Ariana's performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her," an onlooker revealed to PEOPLE. "They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten." The day after the awards, it was confirmed they were dating. They went Instagram official in May 2018.