Pete Davidson Says Ariana Grande’s Ex-Boyfriend Inspired His First Tattoo

Pete Davidson revealed recently he has a unique and permanent connection to one of fiancee Ariana Grande‘s ex-boyfriends.

The Saturday Night Live cast member, who has famously inked up his body with matching tattoos, as well as other art inspired by the couple’s whirlwind romance, said in an interview that his first ink ever was inspired by Grande’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Big Sean.

In an interview with Variety, Davidson said that when he was 17, he and his friend decided to get the expression “Swerve Life” from Big Sean’s hit song “Mercy” inked on their legs.

Despite most of the comedian’s tattoos having deep meanings for him, E! News reports Davidson admitted he only wanted the ink because he liked how the rapper said “swerve” in the song. In his words, they thought “that’s going to last forever… so that’s on our legs.”

Along with the lyrics, Davidson now has four tattoos dedicated to Grande and her music. He has her initials, the iconic bunny ears she wore during her Dangerous Woman era and the other is a cloud which pays homage to her latest album, Sweetener.

Davidson and Grande also both have “H2GKMO” tattooed on their hands, which stands for “honest to God knock me out,” an expression the singer uses all the time.

Grande recently debuted some new ink of her own this week, a tribute to her favorite anime character Chihiro she got on her forearm in honor of Spirited Away.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” the singer explained on her Instagram Stories.

“To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

The interview also revealed the casual way Davidson proposed to Grande.

“We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he then joked. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f— is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

“I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry,” Davidson continued. “She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ng living the god— dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”