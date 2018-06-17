Pete Davidson Allegedly ‘On a Break’ With Ex When He Met Ariana Grande

The timeline of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande‘s relationship is giving some fans whiplash, but a new report claims that Davidson and his ex, Cazzie David, were “on a break” when he began seeing Grande.

Both Grande and Davidson were coming out of long-term previous relationships when their whirlwind romance began last month. Grande and rapper Mac Miller broke up some time in the end of April or beginning of May. Davidson, meanwhile, was in an on-again-off-again relationship with comedian Cazzie David for years. According to a new report by TMZ, the couple was “on a break” when Davidson began seeing Grande.

Sources close to the Saturday Night Live star said that David and Davidson were not necessarily broken up for good in May, but they were “on a break,” calling to mind the contentious storyline that spanned many seasons of Friends. However, during that break Davidson began seeing Grande, and he was immediately read for a commitment.

Sources also said that David is not particularly upset about the lightning fast engagement. She spent much of May in Africa on a trip she had reportedly planned well in advance with a group of friends. Insiders said she is fully prepared to move on from Davidson, and has no ill-will for the suddenly infamous couple.

“Been in Africa, what’d I miss??” David wrote sarcastically on Instagram upon her return.

Still, David and Davidson’s longstanding romance wasn’t easy to erase. Davidson reportedly had a portrait of the comedian tattooed on his right arm, which he got covered at the beginning of June. On June 2, tattoo artist London Reese posted a photo of Davidson on Instagram as he was apparently doing all kinds of work on the comedian.

“We had a good night,” he wrote alongside a photo of Grande’s album cover art from Dangerous Woman, printed behind Davidson’s ear. According to a report by Us Weekly, in the same visit, Reese covered up the portrait of David.

Davidson now has no less than three tattoos having to do with Grande. In addition to the album cover, he has her initials etched onto his thumb, and a small cloud printed on his left middle finger. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Grande has the same finger tattoo, suggesting that the couple got them together as a kind of proto-engagement ring.

David has her hands full without her long-time boyfriend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she is set to co-star in and executive produce a new series for Amazon called Half-Empty. She is currently working on the show with her father, Larry David.