Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Are ‘Not Playing Games’ After Attempted Break-In

Dancing With the Stars pros, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tell PEOPLE they are getting a restraining order against the man who tried to break into their Los Angeles home the morning of April 25.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police responded to a “civil dispute” on the property of the Dancing With the Stars pros after a man’s failed attempt to break-in. Murgatroyd told PEOPLE that she and partner, Chmerkovskiy are “not playing games” moving forward and will file a restraining order.

“It was so intense. We got a knock at the door around 2:30 in the morning saying that we needed to show ID because this man downstairs is saying we’re trespassing,” she said, adding that the two had to show identification and a rental agreement.

“We were half-asleep and the police came in full force and we had to deal with the fact that they thought that we were trespassing in someone else’s home when we’ve been renting it for months,” she continued. “We did that and we actually found the man was up in our residence trying to get in.”

The new mom calls the incident “really scary,” especially as the man could see right into their house due to the couple having floor to ceiling glass windows all over the perimeter.

“He was yelling at Maks and me, saying that we had changed the locks on him — that it was his house,” she said. “It was really scary. We’re just so fortunate he didn’t break in. He was taken away but not arrested.”

The new mom adds they will be taking legal action against him, stating, “We’re actually getting a restraining order against him.”

But looking back at the incident, Murgatroyd is thankful her fiancé’s mother locked the doors just an hour before the attempted break-in occurred, saying that if it wasn’t for her to lock them, the man could have entered their home.

“That was the scariest thing for me, with Shai in the home,” Murgatroyd said.

