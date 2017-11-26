Penelope Ann Miller Battles for Child Custody

Penelope Ann Miller has filed full legal and physical custody of her children in her divorce. The actress took special care to mark the visitation rights section, requesting that her husband James Huggins’ time with their kids be “supervised at present.”

The new development also included Miller’s request for spousal support from Huggins. In addition, she asked the court to prevent Huggins from requesting spousal support from her.

Miller and Huggins have been married since 2000. Their older daughter is 16-years-old and the younger is 8.

The couple seems to have been on rocky terrain for some years now. In 2012, Miller filed for a legal separation, but ultimately dropped the complaint.

Huggins is known for his role in Carry Me Home, a TV movie made for the Showtime Network in which Miller played the starring role.

Miller is better known for her other work, including Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Carlito’s Way with Al Pacino. The actress is best known for her work in the early 90s, though she’s still working steadily. She appeared in last year’s The Birth of a Nation as Elizabeth Turner. Next year, she’s set to appear in Sundown and American Dresser.

Miller was married to comedian Will Arnett for about a year from 1994 to 1995, but the two had no children.