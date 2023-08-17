Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Christopher Displays Weight Loss Transformation in Rare Photo

Christopher Schwarzenegger looked very much like a new man when he was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday. A new set of photos has emerged showing the 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver having shed an impressive amount of weight, sporting a new mullet hairstyle and beard, and wearing white T-shirts and sweatpants. Aside from Christopher, Arnold also shares daughters, Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, Christina Schwarzenegger, 32, as well as another son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, with his wife, Maria. After having an affair with the family's maid, Mildred Baena, which ultimately ended his marriage to Shriver, he became a father to Joseph Baena, 25.

While Christopher has mostly avoided the limelight, he has attended several public events with his famous family, such as the 2017 ESPY Awards. A good indication of where Christopher started his weight loss journey and began working out was at an Oktoberfest party in Munich in 2022 with his family, where he first debuted his slimmer look. Hollywood Life reported Christopher started his health regimen ahead of his 2020 graduation from the University of Michigan. Sources told the outlet, "He started working out and making better food choices. He was away at school living like a typical college kid for a few years, but he's growing up now and ready to take better care of himself." A source close to the family also revealed to HollywoodLife that Christopher was training with his bodybuilder father. "He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great," the insider said at the time. "He has all [of] the knowledge to share and as soon as Christopher showed interest, Arnold was immediately there to guide him and encourage him."

Christopher Schwarzenegger was totally unrecognizable when spotted out and about in Los Angeles.https://t.co/V41XM34ueL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 16, 2023

In the event that Christopher ever needs advice on dieting, fitness, and developing healthy habits, he has the right connections. To change his own body and shape, his younger brother, Patrick, 29, has committed to working out every morning at 5 a.m., and he has espoused that adding hot and cold exposure to his morning routine is the key to transforming his body. Additionally, Christopher's famous dad, a champion bodybuilder throughout his decades-long career, regularly gives advice and insight on pursuing goals in his newsletter. "My advice to beginners is really simple: begin. And then don't stop until it is a routine," Arnold said in February. "For a lot of people, that first step is the hardest. So find something, anything, you can do... Once you begin, the key is keeping your momentum... Motivation is fleeting, but routine is what carries you on. You need to make this a routine. Do whatever you can do every day for a month, and then build on that."