Arnold Schwarzenegger Sued Over Car Accident That Hospitalized Woman

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently found himself in the midst of a lawsuit due to an accident that occurred back in February. According to Joanne Flickinger, she was riding her bicycle in West LA when she was struck by an SUV driven by the action star. As outlined in the court documents, Schwarzenegger was alleged to be moving "with excessive speed" and that he "failed to keep a proper lookout" while on the road, according to TMZ.

During the initial investigation, law enforcement sources initially told the outlet that Flickinger made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger's vehicle and that he was not driving very fast at the time. They also ruled that Schwarzenegger was not at fault for the incident. A court filing, however, states that Flickinger was left with very serious injuries due to the accident.

As reported by TMZ, Schwarzenegger took the lady's bike, attached it to his SUV, and took it for repairs to a local bike shop. He still has not commented on the lawsuit.

This accident is one of several that have taken place over the past few years that the 76-year-old has been involved in. A few of Schwarzenegger's friends urged him not to drive after this latest incident, OK! Magazine previously reported. "He loves cruising around Los Angeles, but he seems to be cursed," an insider spilled earlier this year. "His friends want him to quit while he's still ahead."

There has also been a multicar pile-up involving the Predator actor in January 2022, in which his Yukon rolled on top of another car. Following the accident, a woman was injured and was rushed to the emergency room, bleeding profusely from the head while being transported to the hospital.

According to reports, Schwarzenegger showed "deep concern" about the woman at the time, and he was seen checking in on her several days later to ensure she was doing well. As for the injured woman, she said that she had no negative feelings toward Schwarzenegger about the incident at the time.

The unfortunate event comes along shortly after the Expendables star released his new book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which hit shelves on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

"If there is one unavoidable truth in this world, it's that there is no substitute for putting in the work," reads a quote from the book. "There is no shortcut or growth hack or magic pill that can get you around the hard work of doing your job well, of winning something you care about, or of making your dreams come true."