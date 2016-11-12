Patrick Dempsey and Wife Jillian Officially Call off Divorce

(Photo: Twitter / @JustJared)

Patrick Dempsey and his wife Jillian have officially called off their divorce, E! News reports.

Jillian originally filed for divorce from the actor in January 2015, and Patrick left the hit ABC show Grey’s Anatomy a few months later in April to focus on his family. The couple, who wed in 1999, has three children together, Tallula Dempsey, 14, and twin sons Darby Dempsey and Sullivan Dempsey, 9.

“Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” Dempsey told PEOPLE in September. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.”

The actor shared that his world was turned upside down when Jillian originally filed, and he knew he wanted to fight for their marriage. The pair went to couples counseling, and Dempsey also cut back on his passion for car racing in order to devote more time to his family.

“You can only do one thing at a time and do it well,” he said. “I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn’t prepared to give up on her and she wasn’t either. We both wanted to fight for it.”

Jillian filed to have the couple’s divorce papers dismissed from court on Nov. 4, and a judge granted the request on Nov. 10.