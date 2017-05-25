Paris Jackson’s Boyfriend Is Her Biggest Fan on Photo Shoot Set

i’ve been his groupie for a while now, time to switch rolls 😜 A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Aug 18, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Paris Jackson was all smiles at a photo shoot Thursday thanks to her special guest- her boyfriend!

Jackson’s boyfriend Michael Snoddy stopped by the set to support his girl in her new venture, and the two even posed for a sweet picture together, which Jackson later shared on Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the snap, Jackson poses in a black dress and black thigh-high boots as Snoddy gives her a kiss on the cheek.

“I’ve been his groupie for a while now, time to switch rolls,” she captioned the snap. Snoddy is a drummer, and Jackson has previously shared photos of her man in action on social media.

Snoddy later shared the same shot on his own Instagram, writing, “So so proud of this girl! Of all the times she tags along to all my shows supporting me, its cool to kick back and watch her do her magic for a change! I’m so in awe with how incredibly talented you are baby! #slaygirlslay #nyc.”

Jackson also shared a few more behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot, including one of herself getting her makeup done and another shot of herself chowing down on some goodies.

“Eating as much as i can halfway through a photoshoot seems to be kind of my thing,” she wrote alongside the snap.