Paris Hilton Speaks out About Chris Zylka Breakup on ‘The Talk’

Don’t worry too much about Paris Hilton. The 37-year-old heiress, who split recently from her fiancé Chris Zylka, opened up about the breakup on Wednesday, saying that she’s been “doing really good.”

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,” she said on The Talk. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance, and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories. I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

“But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work,” she continued.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Hilton and Zylka ended their 11-month engagement “a few weeks ago.”

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Another source said friends had a feeling the wedding wasn’t meant to be after the couple missed a few important milestones.

“This wedding was never going to happen,” the source said. “They never had an engagement party and Chris’ parents never even met Paris’ parents.”

The couple postponed their initial “11/11 date” but never set a new date, which sent red flags to those close to Hilton. “No one is surprised by this at all. Paris got caught up in wanting a wedding ([siblings] Nicky and Barron Hilton are both married) and she just didn’t think about the marriage part. It was never going to work with Chris.”

Many fans have wondered what’s going to happen to the $2 million engagement ring Zylka gave his former fiancée, with TMZ reporting that the actor is attempting to get the jewelry back. However, the outlet reports that Hilton has not seen him since the breakup.

He can reportedly take the ring back under California law if Hilton called off the engagement — and although he has not specifically asked her for it, sources say he wants it back and add that he may ask her for it if it comes to that.

The couple was first reported to be dating in 2017 and became engaged in Aspen over the winter. Between their engagement and split, Hilton temporarily lost the ring at a rave in March, but Zylka found it in an ice bucket.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” Hilton tweeted at the time. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!”