Paris Hilton Posts Romantic Photos With ‘The Leftovers’ Star Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton has a new beau!

The socialite shared a photo on Twitter with actor Chris Zylka and called him her “valentine.” This caused many fans to question Hilton’s relationship status, E! News reports.

She shared a series of sweet photos with The Leftovers star from her birthday weekend. Hilton wrote alongside one of the photos, “The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…”

According to an E! News source, Paris and Chris are dating and “really like each other.” The insider adds, “They are taking it slow.”

The pair was spotted at LAX together on Sunday dressed in coordinating black ensembles. They were traveling home from New York City where Paris celebrated her 36th birthday bash on Thursday night.

Zylka, 31, was previously engaged to model Hanna Beth before they called it quits in 2015. He also dated Pretty Little Liars’ actress Lucy Hale in 2012.

The best feeling is when someone looks at you like you are magic…✨✨🌙✨✨ pic.twitter.com/bci7fPJRbn — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 20, 2017

