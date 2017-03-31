Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Revelation About New Boyfriend Chris Zylka

(Photo: Twitter / @moviesropel)

Are those wedding bells we hear? If Paris Hilton‘s latest revelation about boyfriend Chris Zylka is true, they may not be far off!

Hilton recently told E! News that she’s pretty confident in her belief that Zylka is “the one.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ve never been surer of anything in my life,” she said. “He’s so incredible in every way. We’ve actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it’s really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he’s so special. We’re best friends and we’re together every minute. I don’t know what else I could ask for. He’s perfect for me.”

MORE: Paris Hilton Posts Romantic Photos With ‘The Leftovers’ Star Chris Zylka

Even though they haven’t announced an engagement yet, Hilton is already looking forward to a big step after marriage – motherhood.

“Before I met [my niece, Lily Rothschild], I mostly cared about my business and my brand and traveling and I just thought I’d never have time, but especially after meeting her and me being in such an amazing place in my life and being so happy and in love, I can’t wait to [have a baby] one day,” she shared. “It’s just the meaning of life to have a family of your own and bring children into the world, so I cannot wait to do that one day.”

Looks like Zylka may have a big adventure in his future if he gets down on one knee for the former reality tv star turned business mogul!

Related:

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West Reunite at Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

Paris Hilton Has a New Dog!