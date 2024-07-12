'The Hills' Star Confirms Relationship With Country Singer

Audrina Patridge has officially announced her romantic involvement with country music artist Michael Ray. The 39-year-old star of The Hills took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, to share the news with her followers, ending months of speculation about her relationship status.

Patridge, who rose to fame through her appearances on the popular MTV series, unveiled her new love. She posted an intimate photograph of herself and Ray, 36, in an embrace, their foreheads touching and her hand placed on his neck.

Patridge captioned the image with lyrics from Ray's latest single, "Hold": "There's a lot of things in life worth letting go But the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold." Ray's response to the post was equally touching. He commented, "Let's go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra," acknowledging not only Patridge but also her 8-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

The couple's Instagram debut follows months of subtle online interactions that observant fans had noticed. Mutual likes and comments on each other's posts, particularly on Patridge's photos from the Stagecoach festival in April, had fueled speculation about their relationship. However, it wasn't until late June that the pair gave their first clear indication of romance, with Patridge sharing a Story featuring a passionate kiss between them, according to People.

For Patridge, this new chapter comes after a series of high-profile relationships and a challenging divorce. She previously dated her The Hills co-star Justin "Justin Bobby" Brescia and musician Ryan Cabrera. Her marriage to Corey Bohan, Kirra's father, ended in 2018 amid allegations of domestic abuse. In a July 2022 interview with People, Patridge reflected on her pursuit of self-love and the strength to leave unhealthy relationships.

"Now, it's like, I love myself enough to walk away," she shared. "You have to love yourself enough to say enough is enough. Or I'm not putting up with this."

Patridge further elaborated on her past experiences, saying, "I've learned a lot of that going through this. And I've learned that when you're in a bad relationship, you put up with a lot of things because you're trying to force it to work ... to make the other person happy. And that's not good. You've got to notice all those signs and stop it before it gets too far."

Ray, born on April 29, 1988, in Eustis, Florida, brings his own history to the relationship. The country singer's musical career began under the guidance of his grandfather, Amos Wilson Roach, who taught him guitar and performance skills. After forming a band in southern Florida post-high school, Ray independently released his debut album in 2010 before signing with Warner Music Nashville.

Like Patridge, Ray has experienced the challenges of a public divorce. His marriage to fellow country singer Carly Pearce ended in June 2020 after just eight months. Despite this setback, Ray remained open to the possibility of finding love again. In a June 2023 interview with People, he expressed his belief in the importance of connection and family: "I think maybe down the road, for sure. I believe that that's what we're put on this world to do, is to find somebody that you connect with that makes you better and create a family and leave a legacy."