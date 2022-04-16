Kaley Cuoco Reveals the Role She Was 'Devastated' to Narrowly Miss

✖

Kaley Cuoco confessed to being disappointed when she didn't make the Knives Out 2 cast after auditioning for the film several times. Cuoco shared with Glamour in a new interview that she was confident Rian Johnson would cast her in the Netflix sequel after numerous callbacks. "I was convinced [the part was mine]," she said. "Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn't get it. I was so devastated."The Flight Attendant star noted that she's "not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn't get it. I cried, and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who's great."

However, that left Cuoco free for a new opportunity. "And the next day, I got a call about Meet Cute. They were like, "We have an interesting script." And I said, 'I don't want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.' They said, "You've got to read this." And Pete was already attached, and I'm like, "Okay, I'll read it."

"And when I did, I said, "This is the most magical little script," she continued. "And I would've never gotten it if I [got] Knives. It just shows you that you're where you're supposed to be. I mean, I was gutted over that. And that's when I thought I was on fire, like, I'm for sure getting that. And they were like, 'No, we're going to go with Kate.'"

While Cuoco said she never found out why she wasn't cast, the actress stated she was grateful for how things turned out. "I was thinking I was hot s–: I'm going to be with Daniel Craig. This is amazing. But I couldn't be happier with how things turned out. That's what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great, and Kate's great. She was supposed to do it, and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I'll get to audition for the third one.

The Big Bang Theory alum also addressed how she has been treated differently since starring in the critically-lauded dramedy The Flight Attendant. "I think also when you're hot, everyone wants to be around you. Of course, if you're not working, they kind of forget about you. Then you do something else, and all of a sudden you're new again and fun and shiny. And look, I'm the same person that I've been my whole career."

"I've become very particular about the decisions I make, the press I do, the parties I go to. I'm at a different stage in my life where I really just want to do great work. That's the most important to me. And to work with great people and build my company. So how other people reacted or responded didn't affect me because I was still the same. I'll maybe have different dogs around, but I'm not going to change who I am." The Flight Attendant debuted to critical acclaim and received nine Emmy nominations, including for comedy, writing, directing, and lead actress for Cuoco. The show's Season 2 trailer was released earlier this month ahead of its April 21 premiere on HBO Max.