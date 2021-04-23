Peek Inside Orlando Bloom's $8.5M Beverly Hills Bachelor Home Before Marrying Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will be marrying soon, but the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor is still trying to sell his former Beverly Hills, California bachelor pad. Bloom, who recently bought a $14 million Montecito home with Perry, lived at the "Billionaire's Row" estate before he got engaged to the "Dark Horse" singer in February 2019. Bloom first listed the mansion for over $8.9 million in March 2019, but he dropped it just under $8.5 million in January 2020. Photos of the home, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, show how Bloom spent his life as a bachelor in Southern California.

The celebrity power couple has not set a new wedding date, although they sparked rumors that they secretly tied the knot in March. Perry and Bloom were photographed on vacation in Hawaii, and it looked like Perry had a wedding band on her ring finger while Bloom carried their daughter Daisy Dove, 6 months. Bloom also talked about the couple's sex life in a candid interview with The Guardian last month, revealing that they are not having "enough" sex.

Bloom bought the home in May 2017 for $7 million from Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragones, reports Variety. Aragones turned the property from a basic 1950s ranch-style home into the luxurious minimalist mansion it is today. Visitors are first met with a secure courtyard entry to the front door, which opens to a wood-floored and glass-walled foyer and living room area. There is a sunken sitting room area with deep-cushioned sofas.