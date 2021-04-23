Peek Inside Orlando Bloom's $8.5M Beverly Hills Bachelor Home Before Marrying Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry will be marrying soon, but the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor is still trying to sell his former Beverly Hills, California bachelor pad. Bloom, who recently bought a $14 million Montecito home with Perry, lived at the "Billionaire's Row" estate before he got engaged to the "Dark Horse" singer in February 2019. Bloom first listed the mansion for over $8.9 million in March 2019, but he dropped it just under $8.5 million in January 2020. Photos of the home, courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, show how Bloom spent his life as a bachelor in Southern California.
The celebrity power couple has not set a new wedding date, although they sparked rumors that they secretly tied the knot in March. Perry and Bloom were photographed on vacation in Hawaii, and it looked like Perry had a wedding band on her ring finger while Bloom carried their daughter Daisy Dove, 6 months. Bloom also talked about the couple's sex life in a candid interview with The Guardian last month, revealing that they are not having "enough" sex.
Bloom bought the home in May 2017 for $7 million from Mexican architect Miguel Angel Aragones, reports Variety. Aragones turned the property from a basic 1950s ranch-style home into the luxurious minimalist mansion it is today. Visitors are first met with a secure courtyard entry to the front door, which opens to a wood-floored and glass-walled foyer and living room area. There is a sunken sitting room area with deep-cushioned sofas.
Bedroom
The bedrooms are expansive as well. Two of the three guest bedrooms are suites that a big enough for a bed and desk in the center. The master suite has a lounging and dining deck with skyline viewers. It also has custom closets and a bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling glass slider in the shower area. This opens to a private patio.prevnext
Backyard and pool
Nearby, there is a dining space with a snack bar. The kitchen has stainless steel countertops and white cabinets. It opens to an informal dining area and family room that features a wall of glass. This leads right to the swimming pool.prevnext
Outdoor dining
Perry and Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove over the summer. Two months later, the couple bought a Montecito, California mansion for about $14 million. Their new estate covers 7,167-square-feet and sits on 8.9 acres. The new home will have plenty of room for a growing family, as it has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.prevnext
Lounging area
"Katy grew up in Santa Barbara and always loved it there," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Orlando has come to love it as well. He always enjoyed Malibu, but finds Montecito even better since it's much more private."prevnext
A view of the outside from the inside
Bloom and Perry are reportedly not focused on wedding planning and understand it will not be taking place in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic still making it impossible to hold large gatherings. "It just wasn't meant to be," a source told Us Weekly in September. "Their beautiful daughter arrived and she is their sole focus. Planning for any wedding has been put on hold. It will happen, but it’s just not something they are focused on as a couple currently."prevnext
Dining and living room area
The property also has a lighted backyard the size of a courtyard, which Bloom completely redid when he owned it. He installed a zero-edge swimming pool and spa with Ipe decking and added an open fire pit. The backyard also includes long, wooden benches.prev