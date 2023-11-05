See Photos of Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch

Actor Tom Cruise listed his home in Telluride, Colorado for sale back in 2021, giving fans a rare peek inside. The listing included photos of the massive home which were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. After taking a virtual tour, it's not hard to see why Cruise was asking $39.5 million for this mountain getaway.

Cruise's secluded home stands on about 320 acres of land – primarily forested mountainside which is perfect for all kinds of outdoor recreation. It's the house where Cruise and Katie Holmes reportedly spent much of their infamous marriage together, though these days Cruise is more closely associated with his other two homes – one in Beverly Hills near Hollywood and one in Clearwater, Florida near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology. It's unclear if Cruise succeeded in selling his Telluride home, but the listing photos are an interesting insight either way.

Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.

Cruse is considered by many as one of the last "true movie stars," and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.