See Photos of Tom Cruise's $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch
Realty listings for Cruise's home in Colorado give fans a great look at his private life.
Actor Tom Cruise listed his home in Telluride, Colorado for sale back in 2021, giving fans a rare peek inside. The listing included photos of the massive home which were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. After taking a virtual tour, it's not hard to see why Cruise was asking $39.5 million for this mountain getaway.
Cruise's secluded home stands on about 320 acres of land – primarily forested mountainside which is perfect for all kinds of outdoor recreation. It's the house where Cruise and Katie Holmes reportedly spent much of their infamous marriage together, though these days Cruise is more closely associated with his other two homes – one in Beverly Hills near Hollywood and one in Clearwater, Florida near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology. It's unclear if Cruise succeeded in selling his Telluride home, but the listing photos are an interesting insight either way.
Cruise's home in Telluride has 11,512 total square feet of living space. The main house is 10,000 square feet with four bedrooms, while the remainder makes up the three-bedroom guest house. There is also a tennis court, a gym and plenty of other recreation — not to mention the surrounding wildlife.
Cruse is considered by many as one of the last "true movie stars," and his home lives up to that legacy. Scroll down for a virtual tour of Cruise's Telluride mansion.
Outside View
Cruise's cabin is nestled just outside of the Uncompahgre National Forest, with a private gate to get inside. Usually buried in a layer of snow, the house has views of 14,000-foot mountains nearby, and the lush forests all around. The 320-acre property is crisscrossed with trails for hiking, snowmobile-riding and dirt-biking, depending on the weather. It also hosts an Aspen grove and a court that can be used for tennis, basketball or ice hockey.
Porch
When the weather is right — or if you can get bundled up enough — the house features a rustic porch to watch the sunrise and the sunset over the mountains. The natural-finished wood and wicker furniture carefully preserves the aesthetic of the home, though it is clearly well-cared-for.
Living Room
Inside, the house is nearly as grand as the wilderness that surrounds it. A massive living room can seat a dozen people beneath exposed wooden beams and beside a roaring stone fireplace.
Library
For more quiet occasions, a smaller sitting area faces another stone fireplace surrounded by books and blankets. Here, the windows and doors look out on the mountains that Colorado is so well-known for.
Rec Room
The recreation room is clearly designed to be the most lively part of the house, with a pool table, foosball table and an upright piano against one wall. A bar along the wall invites visitors to have a drink while they hang out, and the cabinet against the wall may be the nearest suggestion to the presence of a TV in all the photos of the home.
Dining Room
Cruise is a popular man, and the massive dining room in his home is built to account for visitors. The ranch aesthetic holds strong here between the light fixture and the decor, though the table setting itself remains simple and inviting.
Kitchen
Finally, Cruise's house is equipped with a professional-grade kitchen including a massive stove, kitchen island with a double sink and refrigerators paneled with wood to match the rest of the furniture. Cruise's mansion is going for $39.5 million at the time of this writing.