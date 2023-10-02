Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Work Together in TV Special

Orlando Bloom is joining partner Katy Perry in celebrating Peppa Pig's 20th anniversary, making his debut on the beloved children's show during the Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special, set to premiere on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in spring 2024, Entertainment Weekly reports. The Lord of the Rings actor will voice Mr. Raccoon, a jeweler who helps Mr. Bull and Ms. Cow prepare for their wedding, while the "Firework" singer was previously announced as playing Ms. Leopard, who lends her dressmaking skills to the celebration.

Both Bloom and Perry completed their voice work prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the production notes, which continues as the WGA reached a tentative agreement to end their strike last week. "We're incredibly thrilled to have such an A-list talent join the family-fun adventures in Peppa Pig. As a loving parent and fan of Peppa herself, Katy Perry is a perfect fit to voice the character of Ms. Leopard," Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont said in a statement at the time of the American Idol judge's casting news last month.

He continued, "Reaching this brand milestone of two decades and being able to work with outstanding talent like Katy is a testament to the worldwide success of Peppa Pig and her ability to deliver entertainment no fans will want to miss." The Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special will be a three-part event debuting on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in spring 2024.

Perry and Bloom first were romantically linked in 2016, getting engaged in 2019. The couple welcomed daughter Daisy Dove together in August 2020. Despite their lengthy relationship, Bloom and Perry have only ever appeared on screen together in a 2021 advertisement encouraging people to contact their local senators to support the For The People Act. Perry has had experience as a voice actress, however, previously having starred as Smurfette in 2011's The Smurfs as well as 2013's The Smurfs 2 and recently announced she would star as the titular character in the upcoming animated musical Melody. The "Roar" singer will play a sweet but shy singer with a magical voice who must rise above the jealous, evil pop diva Rose Stellar, Deadline reported in May. Perry will also write and perform original music for the film and is credited as a producer.