Orlando Bloom Defends His Viral Morning Routine After Social Media Scrutiny

Orlando Bloom recently shared a breakdown of his morning routine with The Sunday Times, and he quickly found himself the target of more than a few jokes online. In his column, the actor revealed that he typically wakes up at around 6:30, checks on his and Katy Perry's newborn daughter, Daisy, and drinks "some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein" before going on a hike, as he likes to "earn" his breakfast. "It's all quite L.A, really," he said. "Then I'll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots."

On The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky this week, Bloom joked about the routine, sharing that he has been getting trolled by his family and friends as well as Twitter. "Don't start!" he laughed. "I've been the running joke of just about everybody between my friend groups and families — when you read that out loud!" The 44-year-old went on to address a few choice points, including the brain octane oil he puts in his green juice. "That's just two teaspoons of sugar," he cracked. "Don't tell anyone." Bloom stands by his porridge recipe, which he makes with "a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips."

"I was asked what my porridge recipe was – by the way – vanilla in your porridge will take it to the next level," he told Evans. "Trust me." The actor added to the Times that he is "90 percent plant-based, so I'll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that's the most beautiful thing ever."

Bloom had also revealed that he chants for 20 minutes every day "religiously" and explained his history with the practice during his interview with Evans. "I was studying art at school in London. I'd been confirmed in a cathedral by the Archbishop of Canterbury, which was kind of a big deal," he recalled. "I didn't have a church in London and I’ve always been a bit spiritual... I met this artist and he was a Buddhist and he was chanting in the other room while he was teaching me to paint."

"And one day I walked in and I said, 'Well, will it help?'" Bloom continued. "When he goes, 'Yeah,' I said, 'What are you doing?' And he said 'I'm chanting that you're going to do really well in your exams and you’re going to have a great life.' And I said, 'Oh, great, will it help?' He said 'Yes,' so I got down on my knees and I started chanting. I just started and I just kept doing it... It's just been a bit of a handbook for me. It's been like a little bit of a roadmap."