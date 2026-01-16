‘One Tree Hill’ Star Splits From Actress Wife of 10 Years

One Tree Hill‘s Tyler Hilton and The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum Megan Park have called it quits after a decade of marriage.

Hilton, 42, took to Instagram on Friday to share the news that he and Park had split “some time ago,” but continue to co-parent their two children together.

“A life update: I’ve never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I’ve seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity,” Hilton wrote in his post. “Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage.”

He continued, “We continue to make the kids and coparenting the priority. Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy.”

Hilton and Park, 39, first met on the set of the 2007 film Charlie Bartlett, tying the knot in October 2015. In February 2020, they welcomed daughter Winnie, and in 2024, their son Benny was born.

“People are so weirded out because she was like this Christian, goody two-shoes, ‘I’m a virgin’ on Secret Life. And I was such a raunch dog on One Tree Hill,” Hilton told Us Weekly in March 2025 of his relationship dynamic. “They’re like, ‘What? How did these characters end up together?’”

“I think people’s minds are blown,” he continued, “but a lot of people don’t know until they see us together. I guess we’ve been more private than I’ve realized.”

Hilton and Park have worked together creatively in the years since their marriage, with Hilton composing the score for 2024’s My Old Ass, which Park wrote and directed.

“We have a shorthand,” Hilton told PEOPLE in September 2024 of working with his then-wife. “We understand a lot of the same things. I also know what she’s looking for and she doesn’t have a musical vocabulary, so she’s like, ‘I kind of want it to feel like My Girl or like Casper or some kind of thing like that,’ and I just know what she’s talking about.”

“I think she wants to use me on things moving forward on her other projects and stuff,” he added. “I love scoring her stuff ’cause it keeps me home and not on the road.”