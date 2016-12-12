‘Once Upon a Time’ Actress Rebecca Mader Marries Marcus Kayne

(Photo: Twitter / @MsBrooklyn88)

Once Upon a Time actress Rebecca Mader is officially married!

The 39-year-old actress announced that she and her now-husband Marcus Kayne tied the knot in November, E! News reports.

She shared a photo of the couple from their snowy wedding, writing, “We are thrilled to announce that on the 23rd of November Marc and I became Husband and Wife! We’re Married! @marckayne.”

We are thrilled to announce that on the 23rd of November Marc and I became Husband and Wife! We’re Married! @marckayne 💚❄️️ A photo posted by Rebecca Mader (@bexmader) on Dec 12, 2016 at 11:26am PST

Kayne also shared the same photo on social media.

The couple announced their engagement on Christmas Day in 2014. Mader, who is also known for playing Charlotte Lewis on Lost, shared the exciting news on social media with a photo of herself in a Santa hat flashing her new diamond ring.

Her husband retweeted Mader‘s announcement adding, “At last, I found you…”

Congratulations to the happy couple!