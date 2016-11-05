Olympic Gold Medalist Carli Lloyd and Professional Golfer Brian Hollins Tie the Knot

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd has tied the knot with her high school sweetheart (and pro golfer boyfriend,) Brian Hollins.
The two had an intimate beachside ceremony with just over 70 people in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. In an interview with The Knot, “I’m not really that difficult. I just want to have a good time with everybody, I just want to have a good night,” Lloyd said in a statement back during the early stages of wedding planning.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The couple got engaged back in January 2013 after nearly fifteen years of dating. The couple opted to marry after the summer 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where Lloyd held a place on the United States Women’s National Team. The newlywed was the 2015 FIFA Women’s Player of the Year and could have a chance at defending her title this year as well.
Congrats to the happy couple!