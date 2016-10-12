Olivia Newton-John Says She Found True Love at 59

(Photo: Getty/David Livingston )

Olivia Newton-John thinks love is worth the wait.

The Grease star can’t stop gushing about her businessman husband of eight years, John Easterling.

“He’s incredibly smart and compassionate. He says yes to everything, he says yes to life!” she told PEOPLE of their relationship.

Newton-John lost her former partner Patrick McDermott in 2005, when he mysteriously disappeared on a boating trip. After that loss, she wasn’t expecting to find the love of her life.

“I dated a little bit, but I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with him and then bam!” the 68-year-old actress recalled. “I’m very lucky I have a wonderful, beautiful husband who is just so loving and fantastic. I always tell my friends you’re never too old to find love. I found the love of my life at 59 going on 60! I’m grateful.”