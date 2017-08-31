Olivia Munn Reportedly Upset Over Aaron Rodgers’ New Relationship

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers split back in April, and the breakup is reportedly still not setting well with Munn.

Rodgers has apparently moved on with soccer player Marie Margolius, and the X-Men: Apocalypse actress is allegedly hurt and “in pieces,” according to an OK! Magazine source.

Munn was reportedly holding out for the two to try again, despite Munn’s widely reported issues with Rodgers’ family.

“Aaron told Olivia he was in love with her but that he needed some space,” the source said. “He promised to stay friends and said they would re-evaluate things down the line. But instead, he started dating and left Olivia feeling played. To see him move on with someone else in such a public fashion is like a knife through the heart.”

“She’s trying to play it cool, but it’s obvious she’s still in love with him,” the source added.

This matches up with reports from the wake of the split that said the former Attack of the Show! host had “hopes they can work things out.”

Neither member of the former couple has commented on the recent report.