Nikki Bella Throws Shade at John Cena in New Interview

Nikki Bella appeared to throw some shade John Cena‘s way in a new interview with Buzzfeed at the Jingle Ball 2018 in New York City Friday.

Once she arrived at the outlet’s booth, Buzzfeed asked Bella who she was saying “Thank you, next” to in 2019, referring to Ariana Grande’s new hit single.

“For me, I guess it’s just people who come in and out of your life,” Bella said. “I guess I gotta say, ‘Thank you, but next.’”

Bella did not specifically mention Cena’s name in her response, but the Blockers star fits the bill as someone who came “in and out” of her life in 2018.

The WWE power couple were supposed to get married this spring, but they called off the engagement in April. They attempted to reconcile in June, but broke off their relationship again. In August, Bella teased fans by writing “You’ve changed me forever. And I’ll never forget you,” which led some to think another reconciliation was on the way.

A few days after Thanksgiving, Bella reignited rumors they were back together by sharing a photo of herself in a hot tub with Bella. However, since the accompanying caption was about what she was thankful for, it might have just been an earlier moment she still looked at fondly.

As for why Bella did not directly name Cena in her Buzzfeed interview, that might have to do with her not legally being allowed to say it again.

“I can’t say his name, legally, anymore,” she told Cosmopolitan in October.

She also said she did not want to be defined by that relationship or let it interfere with their work.

“I don’t want my relationship to define who I am, as a woman. And to take away all the hard work that I’ve ever done in my career,” the Total Bellas star said. “I think for a man, it’s different. I feel like, if anything, the woman gets blamed for what happens, for taking away from what they do. But I get all my work taken away because of that. I don’t know, I feel like sometimes there’s a double standard and I really have felt that. And it’s been really, really hard.”

However, Bella also said she is not yet ready to date, even though twin sister Brie Bella set her up on a blind date. Brie said the date will be included in a future Total Bellas episode.

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images