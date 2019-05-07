Nikki Bella Says She’s ‘Not Looking to Be Serious With Anyone’ After Date With ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella may be spending time romantically with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, but the WWE star isn’t looking to get tied down anytime soon.

In an Access Live appearance Thursday, the Total Bellas star said she’s not ready to settled down just yet six months after calling off her wedding to John Cena.

“I’m having a lot of fun in my dating life,” Bella said. “Not just Artem, I mean we had amazing chemistry. I’m just kind of having fun. I don’t want to say playing the field, but just kind of having different experiences.”

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this month that the former DWTS partners had reconnected romantically, with a source telling the outlet, “They’ve been spending time together for a long time, but it’s nothing serious right now. They have a strong attraction to each other, but they’re just having fun. They’re both extremely busy with their own careers, so they spend time together when they can.”

The E! star isn’t looking to get too serious right now, however.

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now,” she confessed. “I’m just looking to have fun. I’m just in this position that I get to like go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot, it’s only been a few.”

“I moved to L.A., so it was natural,” she continued of reconnecting with Chigvinstev. “Artem had asked me to the farmers market so I was like, ‘Sure.’ And then paparazzi kind of killed it and I was like, ‘OK I’m out of it.’”

Despite calling off her six-year relationship with Cena over differing values for their future, Bella hasn’t cut off communication with her ex completely yet. She even admitted to telling Cena about every date she’s been going on.

“I let him know everything,” she told PEOPLE last week. “He’s known every date I’ve been on.”

The athlete said it’s not out of any lingering romantic connection, but out of respect, saying she wouldn’t want him to be surprised with any news about her personal life.

“Anything I knew was coming out or anything that I’ve done I’ve let him know,” she said. “I don’t ever want him to be hurt by it or shocked by it. I know that is things that I don’t have to do, but it’s just who I am.”

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: ABC