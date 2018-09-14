Nikki Bella Says She and John Cena Will ‘Always Be Good Friends’ Following Split

Nikki Bella and John Cena may have called off their wedding, but the two WWE stars will always be close, the Total Divas star told Us Weekly.

“I think John and I will always be good friends,” Bella told the publication during Us Weekly‘s Most Stylish New Yorkers bash on Wednesday. “We just have such a great relationship.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bella and Cena were together for six years before she called off their wedding in April, with the wrestler telling the magazine she is still adjusting to being single.

“It’s kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it’s been a lot of fun,” she said. “I’ve just been busy working and I just love everything that [sister Brie Bella] and I are up to. It’s just been a lot of fun.”

The Total Bellas star isn’t exactly jumping back into the dating pool, however.

“Gosh, I’m pretty lame. Usually the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black licorice,” she joked. “They’re very satisfying.”

In April, Bella and Cena released a statement on social media revealing that they were splitting.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

On Total Bellas, fans watched the couple’s relationship dissolve amid Bella’s concerns about becoming a mother, her career and intangible “deeper issues” that were giving her pause going into her big day.

And while Bella may not be ready to date seriously, in a teaser for the upcoming season of Total Divas, which returns to E! on Sept. 19, she is definitely getting her flirt on with a cute new guy.

“Am I making you embarrassed ’cause you’re with an older woman?” she asks him with a come hither smile.

“He looked in love with you, honestly,” the newly-returned Paige tells her.

But it’s clear she’s also still dealing with the repercussions of her breakup.

“I’m really going through stuff,” Bella tells her sister in the same trailer. “I’m about to have another meltdown.”

Total Divas returns to E! for a new season on Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz