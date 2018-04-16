WWE Fans Mourn Nikki Bella, John Cena Split

If Nikki Bella and John Cena can’t make it, can any couple? That’s the question WWE fans are asking themselves after the wrestling supercouple announced Sunday that they were calling off their relationship after six years.

We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella posted in a statement on social media. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

The couple has been dating for six years, and got engaged in front of millions of fans at WrestleMania 33 2017.

But Cena hinted at relationship problems after a trailer for the new season of Bella’s E! reality series, Total Bellas, showed the two in tears talking about their relationship.

“So we really want to call this off?” Bella said of their wedding.

On TODAY in March Cena said, “I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low.”

He continued, “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

At the time, he said the wedding was still on, although it’s clear things changed since then.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he said. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

Fans were heartbroken to hear of the split, with some declaring it proof that love is over in 2018.

Photo credit: Instagram/Nikki Bella