Nikki Bella and ‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev Hold Hands in Romantic Photo

All looks well in the world of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev. The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer shared a romantic photo on Wednesday of Bella holding his hand over a glass of wine while on a sunshine-filled date in Washington D.C.

Chigvinstev simply captioned the post with a unicorn emoji. He shared the same photo on his Instagram Story and tagged Bella.

For her part, Bella shared photos of herself looking at, smelling, swishing and tasting her glass of white wine. Later in the day, the couple and Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, attended a wine expo to talk about their wine, Belle Radici, as documented on Chigvinstev’s Instagram Story.

Bella and Chigvinstev have made more frequent appearances on each other’s social media accounts now that they’ve confirmed their relationship. On Tuesday, Bella shared a photo of herself lying on a bed wearing a black top, yellow pants and black boots. She captioned the snap with a lollipop emoji and the hashtag #nyc and tagged Chigvinstev, indicating that he had taken the photo.

Chigvintsev also shared his own photo of himself holding a camera, writing, “New York is the only real city-city.”

Bella opened up about her relationship with her former DWTS partner on her and Brie’s new podcast, The Bellas.

“Yes, we are dating. Yes, I spend the night at his house. Yes, we have date lunches at Joan’s on Third and we like to get food for his house — or should I say, produce from the farmer’s market,” she said, referencing the multiple times in the past weeks the couple had been caught by paparazzi.

Despite that, she explained that they’re not serious.

“We’re having fun,” she said. “He’s showing me L.A.”

“Artem and I are dating. We are not engaged, we are not married, we’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you,’” she added, though she did reveal that Chigvintsev is a “great kisser.”

Shortly after the episode, Nikki shared an Instagram photo of herself kissing Chigvinstev on the cheek.

“Well after that season finale,” she wrote, referring to the season finale of Total Bellas, where she and Chigvinstev rode off into the sunset on a motorcycle. “First thing I’ll be [talking] about this Wednesday… Oh and all those paparazzi photos.”