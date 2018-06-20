Nikki Bella ‘Can’t Believe’ She Gets to Be a Mom After Reconciling With John Cena

Nikki Bella has babies on the brain. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, Bella declares that her and John Cena‘s wedding is officially back on after Cena changed his stance on having children, a development that Bella was ecstatic to share with her family.

“I can’t even f—ing believe it,” Bella’s twin, Brie Bella, says in the clip for the E! reality show after Bella spills the details. “Get pregnant with me, on my second [child].”

But Bella is a little hesitant to get pregnant right away and says she’s thinking about waiting “a year or two” before starting her and Cena’s family.

“I just can’t believe I get to be a mom,” she says to Brie. “And with the man of my dreams, I don’t have to go find some guy to have a baby with.”

The sisters’ mom, Kathy Colace, arrives shortly afterward for Bella to tell her the happy news.

“I didn’t want it to be done, but I knew you had to go through what you had to,” Colace notes while fighting back tears. “I’m just so proud of both of you, like you and John.”

But with the wedding back on comes stress for Bella as she throws herself into wedding planning once again.

“I feel like I’m still trying to process that John and I are back on,” Bella says in the confessional. “And now I have to get back into wedding planning mode and since we want to keep our same date, I am very behind.”

She says she has faith in her “amazing wedding planning team” despite only having her venue in mind.

“That’s the one thing the wedding planner said to me this morning. She goes, ‘You need to find your wedding dress ASAP,’” Bella tells Brie.

Bella and Cena decided to get back together after Cena told Bella he would be “willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad” if it meant he could be with her again.

But it’s not all butterflies and rainbows for the WWE couple. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that despite reports and footage from the reality show, Bella and Cena are not back together in real time.

“One of the reasons that they can’t seem to work things out is because he’s getting ready to leave the country for four months,” the source said. “They’re not the kind of couple where it’s ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder;’ they’re more ‘out of sight, out of mind,’ so this distance isn’t going to be good for them. They work best when they’re working together and can be together all the time.”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Bella isn’t fully sure that she trusts Cena — and she’s starting to feel the pressure of the situation.

“Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still. Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children?” the source told the publication last week. “The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.”

The source added that Bella is spending time with her friends and family in the meantime.

“Nikki is trying to figure out what’s best for her right now. She’s trying to focus on herself by spending time with close friends and family and staying committed to work,” the source said. “She’s not the type to just jump back into it.”