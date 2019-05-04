Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Double Date at Disneyland With Brie, Daniel Bryan

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev still haven’t made things official, but they are sure are getting cozy!

The Total Bellas cast member and the Dancing With the Stars pro stepped out together on Friday to visit Disneyland. However, it was not just a simple date. The couple joined Nikki’s twin sister Brie and brother-in-law Daniel Bryan to celebrate niece Birdie’s 2nd birthday.

The two couples made a double date out of the family outing, posing for a big shot together alongside the birthday girl.

Chigvintsev captioned the group photo with the Walt Disney quote “You can design and create, and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream come a reality.”

Brie captioned the same shot, “Celebrating Birdie’s Birthday early at Disneyland.

My baby girl is turning 2.”

Nikki shared her own shot from the day, but dedicated it to Chigvintsev. The former DWTS partners can be seen snuggled up on one of the amusement park’s rides.

Nikki captioned the photo with lyrics from “Baby of Mine,” the Ned-Washington-penned song for the 1941 film Dumbo.

“Baby mine, don’t you cry. Baby mine, dry your eyes. Rest your head close to my heart. Never to part. Baby of mine,” Nikki wrote.

All the romance between Nikki and Chigvintsev comes after the former WWE personality’s messy breakup from John Cena. It seems both parties have moved on, with Cena being spotted with Shay Shariatzadeh, a product manager for security group Avigilon.

Nikki, best known as one half of former WWE tag team the Bella Twins alongside Brie, actually reacted to Cena’s new relationship during an episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast. She began the discussion with Brie on a kind note before taking a small dig at the Bumblebee actor.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him. I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy,” Nikki said. “He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me. I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”