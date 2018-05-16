Nikki Bella Admits Wedding Planning Brought up Deep-Rooted Issues With John Cena

Nikki Bella wants to be totally sure before walking down the aisle.

The WWE star, 34, opened up about her split from fiancé John Cena on the Today show Wednesday, saying that planning their wedding brought up a lot of deep-seeded issues in their relationship.

“I think that a lot of us that through the wedding planning process are forced to face all these issues we have just hiding deep down inside,” she said. “I just know that a healthy me would be a healthy us, and I do have hope for a future, but I know right now I need to work on me.”

Bella called off her engagement to Cena, 40, after more than six years together, and just three weeks before they were scheduled to walk down the aisle.

The couple had repeatedly clashed over Cena’s initial unwillingness to tie the knot with Bella, as well as his staunch opinion on not having kids.

The Dancing with the Stars alum said she still loves Cena, but she wants to be more confident in her future before the two take that next big step.

“Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just don’t want to be hesitant. I don’t want to be regretful,” she said. “I think when you sacrifice for so long, it’s like, you can give so much and then you kind of get tired of giving. And then someone wants to give it back and you just already feel exhausted.”

As for the future, Bella said she’s optimistic that she and Cena can work things out and reunite.

“I definitely have hope,” she said. “I really do.”

Cena also seems willing to reconcile, also appearing on the Today show earlier this week and saying he’s open to getting back together, and even starting a family with his ex.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife,” he said. “I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.”

Bella said she was “shocked” by Cena’s declaration, and still has nothing but love for him.

“He is absolutely amazing,” she said. “He’s such a sweetheart, and I truly love him so much. He’s my best friend.”

Bella and Cena’s breakup is going to be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas, as shown in numerous trailers for the E! reality show.

Total Bellas premieres May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: WWE