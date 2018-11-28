Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Marrying in India This Weekend

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly just days away from tying the knot. Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple is set to marry in India this weekend, where Chopra was born and raised before moving to the United States.

The two will reportedly marry in front of their closest friends and family in a “mostly traditional” Indian ceremony.

“The couple and the people that mean the most to them will celebrate all week with different Indian traditions and various parties,” the source said. “Nick and Priyanka are excited to get married and start the new year as husband and wife.”

“The couple will be getting married in a palace and will follow a mostly traditional Indian wedding,” the source continued. “Nick understands how important it is to Priyanka to stay true to her background, and wants her to have the best wedding day.”

The Quantico star shared a selfie cuddled up to her fiancé last week. “Welcome home baby…” she captioned the cozy shot taken in India, along with a heart-eyed emoji. She also shared her family’s holiday celebrations, including a photo of her family seated at a long dinner table with Jonas sitting at the end.

“Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..” Chopra captioned the photo.

Jonas shared the same photo, writing, “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”

The couple obtained their marriage license earlier this month, with The Blast reporting that they were spotted at the Beverly Hills Courthouse having reportedly filed paperwork to obtain the license. They reportedly plan to file the license in both India and the United States so that the marriage will be official in both countries.

Chopra has enjoyed multiple pre-wedding festivities, including a star-studded bridal shower and bachelorette party, which was held in Amsterdam in early November. The two also held an engagement party in India over the summer.

“They really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them,” a source told Us Weekly in September. “Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

She told ET in October that her dress will be “cute and comfortable.”

“I always believed that anything and everything that I wear, I have to be comfortable and cute,” she said. “So it’s going to be cute and comfortable.”