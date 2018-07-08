Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Double Date With His Brother Joe and Sophie Turner

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spent July 4th together in New York City, along with Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner. The quartet was spotted using Citi Bikes and as they peddled to Central Park.

E! News published photos of the celebrities together. They rode their bikes north via the West Side Highway, before riding through Central Park.

“Joe and Sophie rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back,” a source told E! News. Jonas and Chopra seemed “touchy feely,” according to the source.

Later that day, Chopra joined the rest of the Jonas family, including brother Kevin Jonas, Kevin’s wife Danielle and their daughters Alena and Valentina, to watch the fireworks from a private terrace. Jonas also shared a photo with brothers Joe, Kevin and Frankie Jonas from the terrace on Instagram.

“Brothers. The tradition continues. us,” Jonas wrote in the caption.

Jonas, 25, also shared another photo from the family Fourth of July gathering, this time with Alena.

“As you can see this little angel makes me very happy. Happy Fourth of July everyone. I hope you’ve had a great day with the ones you love,” he wrote in the caption.

Chopra, 35, did not share any photos with Jonas, but she did post a photo from New York on July 5.

“Summer sun makes me happy…you make me happy… thank you for the 25 million love…grateful and blessed,” she wrote, referring to her 25.1 million followers.

Jonas and Chopra have been nearly inseparable since they went public with their romance in June. Since then, Chopra joined Jonas for his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. The two also went to India to meet Chopra’s mother. They also went to Brazil, where Jonas performed at the VillaMix Festival on June 30.

Chopra shared a video from Jonas’ performance on her Instagram Story, with only “Him” and a heart eyes emoji written on it. This was a reference to a June 22 video Jonas posted of Chopra from Mumbai, where he only wrote “Her” and included a heart eyes emoji, too.

“He’s crazy about her and is excited about where things are going,” a source told E! News last month. Chopra “is different from anyone else he’s dated. She’s very mature and sophisticated. It’s been a breath of fresh air and he’s very happy with her.”

Another source told PEOPLE their relationship is “getting serious” and the two are “very happy.”

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas friend told PEOPLE. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”

Back in May, Jonas released his latest single, “Anywhere,” with producer Mustard. As for Chopra, she just starred on ABC’s now-cancelled Quantico and is set to make the movie, Bharat in India.

Photo credit: AFP/Getty Images