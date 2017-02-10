Nick Cannon Reveals His True Feelings on Mariah Carey’s Romance With Bryan Tanaka

(Photo: Twitter / @Closeronline)

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s romance may be on fire, but Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon just isn’t buying it, Entertainment Tonight reports.

During a radio interview on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday, the America’s Got Talent host opened up about his ex-wife’s new relationship with her backup dancer — and said it’s all for the cameras.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That sh– is hilarious,” Cannon said, saying he’s OK with the romance “as long as she’s happy.”

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that sh– doesn’t happen,” he said. “I don’t buy none of that sh–.”

Cannon insists he doesn’t have a problem with reality television, but his issue is with the diva’s relationship.

“That type of stuff doesn’t bother me, because we’re in it, that’s the type of world that we’re in, but when you start trying to pull a fast one on people, that sh– is silly,” he said.

“They like, wrote the story! That sh– is like a soap opera, like, ‘The billionaire doesn’t know, and here’s the handsome young dancer.’ “

Although he pokes fun at Carey, Cannon insisted he still “loves” his ex-wife for giving him their children.

Related:

Mariah Carey Brings Twins to ‘Lego Batman Movie’ Premiere

Mariah Carey Was Paid ‘Over Seven Figures’ to Perform at Wedding

Watch: Nick Cannon Weighs in on Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance