Nia Long Breaks Her Silence Amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's NBA Scandal

Nia Long has been navigating a tricky situation with her fiancé Ime Udoka, who was suspended from his position as head coach of the Boston Celtics over an alleged affair with a female member of the team's staff. Long previously addressed the situation via a statement courtesy of her rep. Now, the actor has issued a message to her Instagram followers, and it's one that ties back to mental health.

On Tuesday, Long shared a message that she captioned with a simple red heart emoji. Her post focused on a "tip for mental health" that Long wanted to share. The post read encouraged those to "learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing." While she didn't mention Udoka, it's easy to see a connection between this Instagram message and recent events.

In September, it was reported that Udoka was suspended from his position as the head coach of the Boston Celtics for the 2022-2023 season. He was reportedly suspended for allegedly engaging in an intimate relationship with a woman who has been described as a married front office staffer. This relationship was reportedly a violation of the franchise's code of conduct, per Entertainment Tonight. TMZ reported that Long, who shares a 10-year-old son with Udoka, was blindsided by the incident. The outlet also reported that she recently moved to Boston and that the couple was looking for a home in the area despite Udoka allegedly knowing that this affair news was going to go public.

"The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long told TMZ through her rep Shannon Barr. "I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children." Shortly after the news broke, Udoka also released a statement in which he apologized to his family and the Boston Celtics for this "difficult situation."

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he stated. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."