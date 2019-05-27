NFL Star J.J. Watt Announces Engagement to Kealia Ohai: I’m the Luckiest Man in the World'

Houston, we have an engagement. Houston Texans player J.J. Watt is engaged to soccer pro Kealia Ohai, he announced on social media, after three years of dating.

Watt, 29, shared a series of the romantic beachside proposal on Twitter and Instagram Sunday night, writing that he was "the luckiest man in the world."

Ohai, who captains the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League, also shared the photos, writing, "Still can't believe I get to be with you forever. I love you @jjwatt."

The couple's family and friends were on hand to congratulate the couple. "This wedding will be EPIC," Watt's brother, Pittsburgh Steelers player TJ Watt, commented.

"Congrats bro," NFL pro Lamar Miller wrote.

Even Arnold Schwarzenegger reacted to the post. "Congratulations my man! If you need someone to officiate, I happen to have the power."

The pair have been dating for three years, after meeting through Watt's former Texans teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Ohai's older sister, Megan. Rumors of their romance budded in early 2016 when Watt was spotted at Dash games — especially when he wore a shirt sporting her No. 7 during a press conference.

The two athletes took their relationship public when Ohai, 27, was a guest on the 2 Up Front podcast in 2017, where she called Watt one of her "great friends" and confirmed that they were together. In January 2017, Watt shared photos of a vacation they took to Mexico.

"She's awesome. We just went to Mexico for her birthday and the whole weekend was competition — whether it was ping pong or the weight room," Watt told PEOPLE in February 2017. "She's extremely competitive which is a ton of fun. She's incredible."

"There's a little bit of that cat and mouse game where everyone wants a photo of us and wants us to confirm it," he said when asked why they waited nearly a year to go public. "And I was like, all right, I'll do it so now we can enjoy ourselves and live happily. And it's been great."

Watt and Ohai told PEOPLE at the Sports Illustrated Awards in 2017 that their passion for competition is a large factor in their relationship.

"We're very competitive," Watt said. "Very, very competitive and we like to workout together. She's much faster than me, [while] I'm slightly stronger."

"We have a lot of fun together," he added.