Neil Patrick Harris’ Kids React to His Crazy Looks in ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Neil Patrick Harris‘ latest role has him looking quite a bit different than normal. Harris, who plays Count Olaf in Netflix’s adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events gave his 6-year-old twins the opportunity to screen the show early, and according to HelloGiggles, their reactions were pretty great.

With elaborate facial prosthetics and goofy costumes that leave Harris almost unrecognizable, it’s fair to say the kiddos could have been freaked out by their dad’s latest role, but their reaction was actually quite the opposite.

“They loved it. They thought it was silly,” Harris told E! News.

Still, that doesn’t mean the twins were into every moment of the show. As Harris said, it does venture into some dark territory just as the books do.

“It’s dark. They were a little freaked out at times, but just when it gets too dark, it gets silly again,” Harris said. “They laughed, they thought it was just strange.”

We’re pretty glad the creepy Count Olaf look didn’t scar his children for life. Though with such sweet parents, we have a hard time believing Harris or Burtka would ever let them get too spooked.

What do you think of Harris’ Series of Unforunate Events look?

