NBA YoungBoy Just Got Married

NBA YoungBoy is a married man! The 22-year-old rapper, also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again and born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, officially married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle over the weekend in a private ceremony in Utah. The Baton Rouge-based rapper's marriage license from the Utah County Clerk surfaced Monday on social media and has since been confirmed as proof that Mychelle and YoungBoy tied the knot.

YoungBoy previously referenced his upcoming nuptials in an Instagram Live session. "I'm getting married January 7th," he said back in November. "I'm happier than a motherf-ker. I've been waiting on this my whole life." NBA YoungBoy and Mychelle, who got engaged last year, share two children – a son whom they welcomed back in September and their 1-year-old daughter Alice.

"Klemenza tru," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo announcing the birth of their son, as per PEOPLE. "We got left today for a little but it's cool" – Top #newborn," the rapper captioned the same image on his Instagram. YoungBoy is also a father to eight other children with seven women. The "Right Foot Creep" artist is also dad to 2-year-old son Kentrell Jr., whom he shares with Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather.

He's also father to daughter Kodi Capri, 2, with actress Drea Symone and is thought to be the father of her older daughter, whose name has not been made public. NBA YoungBoy is also dad to daughter Armani, 2, and son Kayden, 6, with a woman named Nisha, son Taylin, 5, with a woman named Nia, son Kamiri, 5, with Starr Dejanee, and son Kacey, 3, with Jania Bania. YoungBoy also reportedly acts as a father to Dejanee's son, Kamron, who is not his biological child.

NBA Youngboy's marriage news comes just days after the artist released his fifth studio album, I Rest My Case, adding to his impressive 19 projects dropped since the start of 2020. I Rest My Case marks YoungBoy's first album with Motown Records. The rapper previously parted ways with Atlantic Records after he managed to complete his contractual obligations with the label in 2022.