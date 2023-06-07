Nate Bargatze's Shares Special Photo With His Wife

Comedian and actor Nate Bargatze had plenty of love to show his wife, Laura Baines, last month. Bargatze marked Mother's Day in May by sharing a sweet family photo to his official Instagram account featuring his wife and their daughter, Harper Blair, the Tennessee-born comedian penning a heartwarming message to mark the special day.

Posted on May 14, the image showed the family of three posing for a picture outside, all wearing black jackets and sneakers as they smiled for the camera. Bargatze shared the image alongside a Mother's Day message that read, "Happy Mother's Day babe. You are the best mom and keep a circus running. I wouldn't want to do any of this with anyone else. We love you." Some of Bargatze's followers joined in to wish Baines a happy day, one person writing, "Great picture! Happy Mother's Day Laura," as somebody else commented, "Happy Mothers day! Such a beautiful family!"

Bargatze, whose Netflix comedy specials include The Greatest Average American and The Tennessee Kid, and Baines first met before the comedian's rise to fame while they were both working at Applebee's in Tennessee in their early 20s. Baine worked as a server while Bargatze was a host. During an episode of the Nateland podcast, Baines revealed that she and her husband initially bonded over The Little Mermaid soundtrack.

"We were friends at Applebee's and everyone was going out...after work, just friends. He put in The Little Mermaid soundtrack and told his friends to like, 'Sush, sush. I'm listening to this song,'" she recalled, adding that Bargatze was "totally confident" and "cool" and they began dating not long after.

Bargatze and Baines went on to tie the knot in 2006 and moved to the comedian's hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. They welcomed Harper in 2012. Bargatze has frequently shared family stories in his stand-up comedy shows, even using Harper's birth as the opening to one of his shows when he told the crowd that the he wished "it was like the 50s when they didn't even let me in the hospital. But it's not. Now the doctors are like 'why don't you deliver the baby? Like why don't you do most of it?" Bargatze also recruited his daughter in 2021 to announce his Netflix stand-up special The Greatest Average American.