MrBeast's Girlfriend Just Moved to Europe

Mr. Beast and his girlfriend Thea Booysen will seemingly be spending a bit more time apart. Booysen, an author, psychologist, and online streamer who has been romantically linked to the popular YouTube since last year, announced on social media that she recently moved to Scotland to get her master's in neuropsychology at the University of Edinburgh.

Booysen shared the news on Instagram, where she posted a Reel in late November documenting her arrival in the capital to begin her studies. She went on to share a message reading, "Finally arrived in Scotland" next to a Scottish flag. She went on to share a photo of herself enjoying some time outside at Arthur's Seat, with a third video showing the author in the National Gallery of Scotland. In a fourth post shared to her Stories, Booysen seemingly shared a snapshot from her university accommodation, which she captioned, "Week One Done." Other posts showed her enjoying all that Edinburgh has to offer, including the delicious food scene.

The major update followed reports in September that the couple was house hunting in the U.S. Asked about her future with the YouTuber, Booysen said in a podcast interview with CliffCentralcom that things were "pretty serious," so much so that they were "going house hunting a bit in America." At the time, Booysen also revealed her plans to study in Scotland.

"I mean, we have had the full discussion. I'm uprooting my whole life here and going there. It's a lot. I'm going to do my studies now in Scotland and the idea is to sort of immigrate," she shared. "The thing is I'm not leaving South Africa. I'm constantly coming back here for friends and family. But along the lines, I think I would go towards moving there. Setting up my work there and getting paid in dollars."

Booysen and Mr. Beast, real name James "Jimmy" Donaldson, first met in 2022 as the YouTuber was visiting Booysen's native South Africa. At the time, Mr.Beast and his friends were planning a trip to Antarctica, but the trip had to be delayed when YouTubers Logan Paul and Casey Neistat tested positive for Covid-19. Booysen's friend met the group of YouTubers in a club one night, and when they went for coffee a few days later, Booysen tagged along. Booysen said Mr. Beast was "super nice and very down to earth" in person, and they immediately hit it off. The pair have been dating ever since.