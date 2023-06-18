MrBeast Disavows MrBeast Burger Ghost Kitchens Over Quality Concerns

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as MrBeast, has seemingly disavowed MrBeast Burger. Donaldson launched his virtual restaurant chain for the first time in late 2020. The Beast Burgers franchise had a good start, considering Mr. Beast's enormous internet popularity. Originally a ghost kitchen, MrBeast Burger opened its first physical store at American Dream Mall in New Jersey under the MrBeast umbrella last year. Despite this, Beast Burger might have to close down after three years of operations. The decision appears to be related to a lack of activity and risk associated with the quality of the orders. Donaldson also deleted a video of his "I opened a restaurant that pays you to eat at it" from YouTube in late May 2023. These signs indicate that Operation may make significant changes to MrBeast Burger. A Twitter user who asked Donaldson about the status of his burger venture pointed out that the MrBeast Burger Twitter account had not been active for some time and that the popular video "I Opened A Restaurant That Pays You To Eat At It" had been deleted."

In response, Donaldson clarified that food quality control had not been supervised. This comes amid the fact that Mr. Beast himself has no team to prepare the burgers. Instead, he relies on third-party vendors to handle all operations related to making and delivering the burgers. The move was further justified by Donaldson's interest in growing his budding company, Feastables. "Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can't guarantee the quality of the order," he tweeted. "When working with other restaurants it's impossible to control it sadly." The entrepreneur added, "And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I'm way more passionate about."

Yeah, the problem with Beast Burger is i can’t guarantee the quality of the order. When working with other restaurants it’s impossible to control it sadly



And tbh I just enjoy Feastables 100x more. Making snacks is awesome and something I’m way more passionate about 🥰 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 17, 2023

Initially founded by Donaldson as a chocolate company, Feastables has since expanded to include cookies, merchandise, and more. Over the course of his career, Donaldson's original MrBeast t-shirts and drinks have become increasingly popular in stores carrying MrBeast merchandise. Those familiar with MrBeast may know him for his daring content stunts on YouTube. By spending millions of dollars on each video and donating a considerable amount to charitable organizations and philanthropic causes, he has garnered a massive audience by creating record-breaking video concepts. As a result of producing high-quality content, he eventually became one of the most popular and cherished YouTubers in 2023.