‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Spotted With Levi Meaden Despite Breakup Reports

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden may have broken up, according to recent reports, but that isn’t stopping them from being friends. On Sunday, Oct. 20, the former lovebirds were spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, California. The outing came less than two weeks after outlets confirmed that they had chosen to end their almost three-year relationship.

According to E! News, the Modern Family star and Meaden were spotted embracing as they stepped out at a studio in North Hollywood, California Sunday afternoon, though they are said to have “kept things casual and low-key.”

For the mid-day outing, Winter, 21, wore a grey long-sleeve shirt, black leggings, and white sneakers. Her former beau donned a long-sleeve burgundy tee, which he paired with black denim jeans and combat boots.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Us Weekly that Winter and Meaden, 32, had gone their separate ways after nearly three years of dating. The news came after the former couple hadn’t been seen out in public together since August and hadn’t appeared on Winter’s page in months.

Winter and the Breaking In actor’s romance had sparked in 2016, though it was quickly shrouded in controversy due to their 11-year age gap, something that the actress shrugged off in an interview with Refinery29 in May of 2017, just after she revealed they had moved in together.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said at the time. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend. There are tons of people that live with their girlfriends, [and] tons of people that don’t live together and are super happy. But I’m super happy in the arrangement that we have. We love living together. It’s just great.”

Although things apparently hit a rift between them, they still appeared to be going strong as of Valentine’s Day this year, when Winter took to Instagram to gush about Meaden.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she captioned two photos of herself and her boyfriend. “I’m a very lucky girl. I love you!”

Just a month prior, the dup had attended he 2019 InStyle Golden Globes party red carpet, with Meaden calling Winter “the best person in the world” on Instagram.

At this time, neither Winter nor Meaden have commented on the reports. According to Us Weekly, Winter has since been spotted out and about with a mystery man. They were seen together on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at a Japanese restaurant in Studio City, California.