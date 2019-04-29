Miranda Lambert Spotted Arm in Arm With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During NYC Stroll

Miranda Lambert and new husband Brendan McLoughlin were spotted strolling through New York City on Saturday.

The newlyweds were arm-in-arm, both wearing their wedding rings and casual attire, as they enjoyed the springtime weather. Lambert, 35, donned a gray baseball cap and leather jacket while McLoughlin, 27, wore a black baseball cap and sweats.

The day date comes a few weeks after the couple made their red carpet debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, where Lambert performed a medley of her biggest hits. Lambert won her 32nd ACM award that night, setting a record for the most won by any country artist. Brooks & Dunn previously held the title with 29.

The night before the awards show at the MCM Grand Garden Arena, Lambert and McLoughlin were spotted on a date night at the opening night of Aerosmith‘s Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency. At the show, Lambert let her fan flag fly and rocked a t-shirt that showed the album artwork from the band’s 1975 album Toys in the Attic.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for McLoughlin and Lambert, as they reportedly met in November on the set of Good Morning America in New York City’s Times Square while McLoughlin was on security duty. They secretly tied the knot on January 26, but it wasn’t until three weeks later, around Valentine’s Day, that Lambert announced the news of their nuptials.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the country singer captioned two pictures from their wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone.”

Lambert is set to embark on the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019, which will see her share the stage with Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said in a release. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art. My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists, and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Lambert was previously married to country singer Blake Shelton, 42, for four years before divorcing in 2015. McLoughlin was previously engaged to a woman named Jackie Bruno. Three days after he met Lambert, McLoughlin’s ex, Kaihla Rettinger, gave birth to his only child, a son named Landon.