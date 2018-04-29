Miranda Lambert’s Ex Says She Cheated With Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert’s ex-boyfriend, Jeff Allen, was not pleased with Blake Shelton’s “karma” tweet, taking aim with his own set of posts.

Allen and Lambert dated for three years, right up until 2005. Allen told RadarOnline that he was heartbroken when Lambert cheated on him with Shelton. This week, when it came out that Lambert was seeing a married singer named Evan Felker, Shelton posted a cryptic tweet that many took as a shot at Lambert. To Allen, this was just hypocrisy.

“You know, i’ve always given you the benefit of the doubt and chalked it up to just being human, But you must be one arrogant SOB to pop off something like this, when I know damn good and well you were cheating on your wife and Miranda was cheating on me when you two started up,” Allen tweeted on Thursday. The post was deleted shortly after, and followed up with another, calmer one.

“I kept my mouth shut for 13 years,” he wrote. “Sorry, his karma tweet rubbed me wrong. All of this is pointless.” That tweet has also been deleted.

The offending tweet from Shelton was more indirect, though fans seemed to be in agreement that it was aimed at Lambert.

“Been taking the high road for a long time,” he wrote on Wednesday. “I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

All of this came after the revelation that Lambert was dating Evan Felker, the lead singer of the Turnpike Troubadours — a band that has been opening for Lambert on tour since February. The news is scandalous, however, as Felker is a married man. He and his wife, Staci Nelson, are in the process of getting divorced, which some have taken as proof of Felker’s relationship with Lambert.

Felker filed a motion to seal the records on the case on April 24, 2018. He asked the District Court of Okfuskee County in Oklahoma to keep the divorce quiet for the protection of his family.

“The Petitioner [Felker] is a public figure and the Respondent [Staci Nelson] and her family are being harassed,” the filings read. “The petitioner’s address is a part of the Court record and he fears for his safety and the safety of others. Therefore, it is in the best interests of the parties that the Court Records be sealed to protect the privacy and preserve the anonymity of said Petitioner and Respondent.”

The request has not yet been answered. by the court.

Lambert has been heavily criticized for the new relationship, as this isn’t the first time she’s come between a married couple. Shelton, was married to Kaynette Williams when they first met, and Lambert admitted that she pursued him even knowing he had a wife during a 2011 interview on Dateline NBC.